बिना ताला तोड़े बदमाशों ने उड़ाए इस तरह सात लाख के फोन, देखें सीसीटीवी फुटेज

बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमरउजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 01:12 PM IST
big theft in mobile shop in lucknow

चिनहट इलाके में सात बदमाशों ने बुधवार तड़के एक दुकान से सात लाख के सेलफोन व अन्य सामान चोरी कर लिया। खास बात यह है कि ताला तोड़ने का जोखिम उठाने के बजाय छह बदमाशों ने शटर खींचकर जगह बनाई और सातवां टॉर्च लेकर दुकान में जा घुसा। करीब 45 मिनट में चोरी करके निकले

Write a Comment | View Comments

