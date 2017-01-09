आपका शहर Close

यूपी चुनाव के लिए ओवैसी ने घोषित किए प्रत्याशी, देखें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 11:32 PM IST
सांसद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी की ऑल इंडिया मजलिस इत्तेहादुल मुसलमीन (एआईएमआईएम) ने सोमवार को विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले और दूसरे चरण के लिए 10 प्रत्याशियों की घोणणा कर दी। ये सभी प्रत्याशी मुस्लिम हैं। पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष शौकत अली ने इन प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा की।

﻿