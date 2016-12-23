बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नौकरी के लिए बीए पास ने साफ किया नाला, एमए पास ने लगाई झाडू, तस्वीरें
Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 03:11 AM IST
इनका यही कहना था कि काम कुछ भी करवा लो, लेकिन नौकरी दे दो। वो बिना गमबूट के ही नाला साफ करने के लिए उतर गए।
कभी वह पल्लू संभाल रही थीं तो कभी झाड़ू। सफाई कर्मी का इंटरव्यू देने के लिए गोंडा से आई रुचि शर्मा को जब झाड़ू देकर सड़क पर सफाई करने को कहा गया तो उनकी यही स्थिति थी। उनके पति रामकुमार शर्मा भी उनके साथ आए थे।
