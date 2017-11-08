बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सीएम योगी को काले झंडे दिखाने पर हुई थी जेल, अब सपा से हैं चुनावी मैदान में, ऐसी है इनकी जिंदगी
Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 10:56 AM IST
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ को काला झंडा दिखाने के मामले में 23 दिनों तक जेल में रहीं सपा की युवा नेता अपूर्वा वर्मा ने निकाय चुनाव में सपा से नामांकन दाखिल किया है। उनका कहना है कि वो पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव से काफी इंप्रेस हैं इसलिए सपा में हैं। अपूर्वा ने अपने फेसबुक अकाउंट पर सपा प्रदर्शनों में भाग लेते हुए और सपा सुप्रीमो के साथ ली गई तस्वीरें लगा रखी हैं।
