बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यूपी चुनाव: मुलायम की छोटी बहू की संपत्ति देख दंग रह जाएंगे आप
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
aparna yadav is richest amongst lucknow assembly candidates
{"_id":"58907e494f1c1b0b13e80ea6","slug":"aparna-yadav-is-richest-amongst-lucknow-assembly-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 06:11 PM IST
मुलायम सिंह यादव की छोटी बहू अपर्णा यादव अब तक लखनऊ में नामांकन दाखिल करने वाले उम्मीदवारों में सबसे दौलतमंद हैं। उनके परिवार की कुल संपत्ति 16.68 करोड़ रुपये है। उनकी संपत्ति 3.27 करोड़ रुपये है, जबकि उनके पति प्रतीक यादव के पास 13.41 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति है। इसमें उनके पति के पास 5.21 करोड़ रुपये की लग्जरी लर्बोर्गिनी कार भी है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"589020ec4f1c1b0b13e80a2b","slug":"woman-who-is-living-as-a-man-since-last-25-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" 25 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0947\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0914\u0930\u0924, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58907e494f1c1b0b13e80ea6","slug":"aparna-yadav-is-richest-amongst-lucknow-assembly-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58905a6a4f1c1b3c3de81a75","slug":"mulayam-singh-yadav-son-prateek-yadav-lamborghini-car-next-is-what","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top