सीएम अखिलेश की जीत पर जश्न में डूबे समर्थक, मनाई दीवाली, तस्वीरें
Akhilesh yadav supporter celebrates EC decision.
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 10:25 PM IST
सपा के नाम व पार्टी सिंबल पर फैसला आने पर अखिलेश समर्थक झूम उठे और जमकर जश्न मनाया। समर्थकों ने अखिलेश के पांच कालिदास मार्ग स्थित आवास के बाहर पटाखे फोड़कर व नारेबाजी कर जश्न मनाया।
