जब बैंक की लाइन में जन्मे ‘खजांची’ को लेकर अख‌िलेश से मुआवजा लेने पहुंची ये मां

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Mon, 26 Dec 2016 09:32 PM IST
akhilesh yadav gives compensation to khajanchi kid born in bank line

बीते दिनों बैंक की लाइन में मरने वालों के परिजनों को सीएम अखिलेश ने 2-2 लाख का मुआवजा दिया। इस दौरान उन्होंने लाइन में लगने के दौरान बच्चे को जन्म देने वाली कानपुर देहात की सर्वेशा देवी को भी दो लाख रुपये की मदद दी। 

Write a Comment

