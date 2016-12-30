बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सीएम अखिलेश की उन सीटों की लिस्ट, जहां सपा विधायक नहीं हैं, देखें...
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
akhilesh yadav candidate list for non SP seats.
{"_id":"58655b034f1c1b265eeec0db","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-candidate-list-for-non-sp-seats","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0928 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u200d\u091f, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 30 Dec 2016 12:21 AM IST
सीएम अखिलेश यादव ने 235 प्रत्याशियों की लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। ये उन विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के प्रत्याशियों की लिस्ट है जहां सपा विधायक नहीं हैं। देखें-
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58652b284f1c1b265eeebb59","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-declares-his-candidates-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e: \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 235 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"5863bd164f1c1b132ceebacd","slug":"bankers-meeting-on-demonetization-at-shimla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915, 50 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"5863933b4f1c1b132ceeb974","slug":"sp-announces-candidates-for-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0947, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940#2","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+
Also View
{"_id":"586552e84f1c1b265eeebef7","slug":"shivpal-singh-yadav-issues-his-list-of-78-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 68 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u200d\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"58652b284f1c1b265eeebb59","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-declares-his-candidates-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e: \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 235 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5863933b4f1c1b132ceeb974","slug":"sp-announces-candidates-for-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0947, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940#2","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"58638de94f1c1b741aeec8ba","slug":"sp-candidate-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0947, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940#1","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top