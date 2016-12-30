आपका शहर Close

सीएम अखिलेश की उन सीटों की लिस्‍ट, जहां सपा विधायक नहीं हैं, देखें...

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Fri, 30 Dec 2016 12:21 AM IST
akhilesh yadav candidate list for non SP seats.

सीएम अखिलेश यादव ने 235 प्रत्याशियों की लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। ये उन विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के प्रत्याशियों की लिस्ट है जहां सपा विधायक नहीं हैं। देखें-

दावा

नोटबंदी के 50 दिन: जेटली बोले- 13.6 फीसदी बढ़ गया डायरेक्ट टैक्स

Jaitley praises demonetisation decision of govt

