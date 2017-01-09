बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शिवपाल गुट गया तो पहुंचे अखिलेश समर्थक, सपा ऑफिस के बाहर नारेबाजी
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 02:07 PM IST
एक तरफ मुलायम सिंह दिल्ली में चुनाव आयोग से मुलाकात कर रहे हैं उसी वक्त लखनऊ में अखिलेश के समर्थकों ने सपा कार्यालय के बाहर पहुंचकर नारेबाजी की।
