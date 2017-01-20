आपका शहर Close

अखिलेश की लिस्ट में बढ़े प्रत्याशियों के नाम, बेनी के बेटे को भी टिकट

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 06:29 PM IST
akhilesh announces 18 news names

सीएम अख‌िलेश यादव और मुलायम स‌िंह की तरफ से शुक्रवार सुबह 191 लोगों की सूची जारी होने के बाद दोपहर में इसमें कुछ हेरफेर क‌िए गए। वहीं शाम तक  कुछ और नामों की घोषणा की, आगे देखें ये नाम...

