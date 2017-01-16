बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लखनऊ के गोमती रिवर फ्रंट पर किस हीरो के साथ घूमती दिखीं श्रुति हसन, देखें..
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
actress shruti haasan in lucknow
{"_id":"587c8a054f1c1b332defedc4","slug":"actress-shruti-haasan-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0902\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0924\u093f \u0939\u0938\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 03:35 PM IST
रविवार को अभिनेत्री श्रुति हसन लखनऊ में थीं। वह गोमती रिवर फ्रंट पर एक हीरो के साथ दिखाई दीं। आगे की स्लाइड में देखें पूरा मामला..
Most Viewed
{"_id":"587c78f94f1c1b3403efeb2a","slug":"mulayam-singh-yadav-meets-shivpal-yadav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u200c\u093f\u090f, \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0940\u091f\u200c\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0905\u0916\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5879f0594f1c1b222aba85fc","slug":"viral-video-of-a-girl-who-is-drinking-and-partying-with-boys-to-give-social-messages","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u094b\u0936, \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0935\u0939 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587b19e94f1c1b3503efdf77","slug":"olympian-wrestler-yogeshwar-dutt-fiance-ias-daughter-sheetal-told-about-love-story-and-secrets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IAS \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0906\u090f \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0947\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924, \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5852e40b4f1c1ba171649b38","slug":"amir-khan-in-samwad-with-dangal-actress","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 16 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"584bbc844f1c1be35944b459","slug":"actress-juhi-parmar-actor-salil-ankola-and-kartikey-malviya-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u0915\u0947\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0938\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"582c2a3c4f1c1b61368ff843","slug":"actress-neha-pendsevisits-lucknow-for-may-i-come-in-madam-promotion","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0913\u0930 \u0906\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902\u2019","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5826cda74f1c1b067fb3b802","slug":"actress-amrita-puri-in-lucknow","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927\u092c\u0902\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u0942\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0935\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top