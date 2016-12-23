आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

जब इस अभिनेता की मां को लगा सच में मर गया उनका बेटा

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमरउजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 03:39 PM IST
actor ranjeet in lucknow

लखनऊ आए इस जानेमाने अ‌भ‌िनेता ने बताया एक ‌‌फ‌िल्म में मर रहा था तो मेरी मां बहुत रोई उसे लगा मैं वास्तव में मर गया हूं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

actor ranjeet up news in hindi

अखिलेश का चुनावी दांव

अखिलेश का बड़ा फैसलाः 17 OBC जातियों को दलित कोटे में डाला

up cabinet give green signal to include 17 obc in sc

View All Polls

Most Viewed

{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

दो बैंकों में खाता होने से होगा सबसे बड़ा फायदा, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

benefits of bank accounts in two banks, old currency and note ban in india
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"584eaa2a4f1c1b686f6499d0","slug":"note-ban-if-u-have-two-bank-accounts-cashless-transaction-possible-by-online-fund-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

अगर आपके भी दो बैंकों में खाते हैं तो आपके लिए बड़ी जरूरी है ये खबर

note ban, if u have two bank accounts, cashless transaction possible by online fund transfer
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585ccbdf4f1c1b1917e39bec","slug":"aamir-khan-big-gift-to-mahavir-phogat-on-releasing-of-movie-dangal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u092b\u094c\u0917\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

'दंगल' की रिलीज पर आमिर खान ने महावीर फौगाट को दिया बड़ा तोहफा, देखिए

aamir khan big gift to mahavir phogat on releasing of movie dangal
  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"56fd00d04f1c1b8c1af00106","slug":"siya-ke-ram-rame-danish-akhtar-visits-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0928\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0924\u0947-\u092a\u0942\u091c\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0928\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u090f \u0926\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0936 \u0905\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

हनुमान को पूजते-पूजते हनुमान बन गए दानिश अख्तर

siya ke ram rame danish akhtar visits lucknow
  • गुरुवार, 31 मार्च 2016
  • +
{"_id":"56e7a2774f1c1bd14a8b4db8","slug":"monika-bedi-denied-to-being-poster-girl-of-a-political-party","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"fb5f4d6afc2588ff17a31a5e071ea9b4","slug":"controversial-fashion-show-organised-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0936\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094c\u092c\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

फैशन शो के बीच हुई शर्मनाक हरकत देख दर्शकों ने की तौबा, तस्वीरें...

controversial fashion show organised in lucknow
  • सोमवार, 18 जनवरी 2016
  • +
{"_id":"f8c7eb5ecb851a0733364f17ab79f920","slug":"kalki-kochlin-celebrated-her-birthday-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0906\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

बॉलीवुड की मशहूर अभिनेत्री ने लखनऊ आकर मनाया जन्मदिन

kalki kochlin celebrated her birthday in lucknow
  • मंगलवार, 12 जनवरी 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
बोल्ड फोटोशूट कराने वाली दिशा पटानी ने कहा, 'मैं बहुत शर्मीली हूं'

बोल्ड फोटोशूट कराने वाली दिशा पटानी ने कहा, 'मैं बहुत शर्मीली हूं'

तो इस वजह से रणजी क्रिकेट का क्वार्टर फाइनल मैच बीच में रुका

तो इस वजह से रणजी क्रिकेट का क्वार्टर फाइनल मैच बीच में रुका

पार्टनर के अफेयर के बारे में जान जाएं तो इस तरह फिर से बनाएं उसे अपना

पार्टनर के अफेयर के बारे में जान जाएं तो इस तरह फिर से बनाएं उसे अपना

आसान नहीं था आमिर की इस बेटी के 'दंगल' का सफर, पढ़िए इनकी कहानी

आसान नहीं था आमिर की इस बेटी के 'दंगल' का सफर, पढ़िए इनकी कहानी

﻿