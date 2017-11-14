बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ओवरटेक करने की कोशिश में ट्रक ने मारी जोरदार टक्कर, दुकान में घुसी यात्रियों से भरी बस, तस्वीरें
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 09:57 PM IST
रायबरेली के सलोन कोतवाली क्षेत्र में मंगलवार को तड़के ट्रक की टक्कर से एक बस अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क किनारे दुकान में जा घुसी। टक्कर इतनी तेज थी कि दुकान क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। बस पर सवार तीन यात्री गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। हादसे के बाद ट्रक चालक मौके से भाग निकला। बस के यात्रियों ने बताया कि ट्रक चालक ने ओवरटेक करने के चक्कर में बस में टक्कर मार दी। कोहरा होने के कारण बस सड़क किनारे बनी दुकान में जा घुसी। बस चालक ने कोतवाली में तहरीर दी है।
