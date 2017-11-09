Download App
लोहिया पथ पर भीषण हादसा, कार की टक्कर से ओवर ब्रिज से नीचे गिरा बाइक सवार, देखें तस्वीरें..

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 11:42 AM IST
accident in lohia over bridge

विभूतिखंड थानाक्षेत्र में लोहिया पथ ओवर ब्रिज पर बुधवार देर रात बेकाबू कार की टक्कर से बाइक सवार युवक  को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे के बाद युवक ओवर ब्रिज के नीचे रेलवे लाइन पर गिरकर गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। इसी दौरान उधर गुजर रही युवती ने अपनी कार से युवक को लोहिया अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां उसकी मौत हो गई। युवक शराब के नशे में बताए जा रहे हैं। 

