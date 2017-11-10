बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लिटरेरी फेस्टिवल में पहुंचे कन्हैया कुमार पर एबीवीपी कार्यकर्ताओं का हमला, देखें तस्वीरें
{"_id":"5a05b3e04f1c1bdb538bc3ef","slug":"abvp-worker-protest-against-kanhya-kumar-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093f\u091f\u0930\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0935\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0948\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 12:13 AM IST
लखनऊ के शिरोज हैंगआउट में चल रहे पांचवें लिटरेरी फेस्टिवल का माहौल शुक्रवार शाम राजनैतिक हो गया। आज से शुरू हुए लिटरेरी फेस्टिवल में अपनी किताब 'बिहार से तिहाड़' पर चर्चा के लिए लखनऊ के शिरोज हैंगआउट पहुंचे कन्हैया कुमार पर एबीवीपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने हमला कर दिया।
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
