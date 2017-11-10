Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

लिटरेरी फेस्टिवल में पहुंचे कन्हैया कुमार पर एबीवीपी कार्यकर्ताओं का हमला, देखें तस्वीरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 12:13 AM IST
Abvp worker protest against kanhya Kumar in Lucknow

लखनऊ के शिरोज हैंगआउट में चल रहे पांचवें लिटरेरी फेस्टिवल का माहौल शुक्रवार शाम राजनैतिक हो गया। आज से शुरू हुए लिटरेरी फेस्टिवल में अपनी किताब 'बिहार से तिहाड़'  पर चर्चा के लिए लखनऊ के शिरोज हैंगआउट पहुंचे कन्हैया कुमार पर एबीवीपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने हमला कर दिया।

Comments

Browse By Tags

abvp lucknow news up news in hindi kanhya kumar in lucknow More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

सरकार ने खुद बताया खिलजी को पद्मावती का प्रेमी, भाजपा के वरिष्ठ एमएलए का आरोप

senior bjp leader joins sanjay leela bhansali in padmavati row
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांड : आरोपी छात्र के बारे में चाकू बेचनेवाले ने किया ये बड़ा खुलासा

in pradyuman murder case know what the knife seller told cbi
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Pics: एक साथ जलीं 8 बच्चों की चिताएं, मां-बाप बेसुध, टुकड़ों में बिखर गए थे शव

nine students killed in bathinda highway collision, funeral at rampura phool
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बदरीनाथ धाम पहुंचे 'मसालों के बादशाह' धर्मपाल गुलाटी का बड़ा ऐलान, दी ये सौगात

MDH Spices Owner dharampal gulati gave gift to badrinath dham
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

NTPC हादसा: तीसरे एजीएम ने भी तोड़ा दम, 43 पहुंची मरने वालों की संख्या

Ntpc agm death after many days' treatment
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!