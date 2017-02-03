बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पति की पिटाई से तंग महिला ने उठाया खौफनाक कदम, किसी तरह बची जान
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 09:17 PM IST
पति की पिटाई से तंग प्रीति (30) ने शुक्रवार को समतामूलक चौराहे के पास गोमती में छलांग लगा दी। यह देख होमगार्ड के प्लाटून कमांडर वीके सिंह ने गोताखोरों की मदद से उसे बाहर निकाला और पुलिस को सूचना दी। मौके पर आए परिवारीजन उसे घर ले गए।
