वार्डन ने पार कर दी हैवानियत की हदें, कहते-कहते रो पड़ीं छात्राएं
{"_id":"586d3e494f1c1bb61e1584c5","slug":"a-warden-tortured-students-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0947-\u0915\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 01:47 AM IST
माल के कस्तूरबा गांधी आवासीय बालिका विद्यालय की वार्डन साधना ने हैवानियत की हदें पार कर दीं। विद्यालय की छात्राओं को इतनी बेरहमी से पीटा कि उनके शरीर में सूजन आ गई। कड़कड़ाती ठंड में छात्राओं के कपड़े उतारकर मैदान में छोड़ दिया। वार्डन की हैवानियत की शिकार छात्राओं का दर्द बुधवार को शिक्षक-अभिभावक बैठक में फूटा तो हड़कंप मच गया। आक्रोशित अभिभावकों ने विद्यालय परिसर में जमकर हंगामा किया।
