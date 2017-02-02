बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पुलिस अपराधियों की साजिश बेनकाब करने वाले को गोलियों से भून डाला
Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 02:33 AM IST
पुलिस और अपराधियों की साजिश का पर्दाफाश करने वाले कारोबारी श्रवण साहू (62) को बुधवार रात घर में घुसकर बदमाश ने गोलियों से भून डाला। श्रवण को चार गोलियां मारने के बाद भी हत्यारा वहां रुका रहा। मौत का इत्मिनान होने के बाद वह हवा में पिस्टल लहराता हुआ आराम से बाहर बाइक लेकर खड़े दूसरे बदमाश के साथ निकल गया।
