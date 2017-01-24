बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लुटेरे की बेरहमी से हत्या, ईंट से कूंच-कूंच कर मार डाला, तस्वीरें
Updated Tue, 24 Jan 2017 02:18 AM IST
चेन-पर्स लुटेरे पेपरमिल कॉलोनी निवासी टिंकू बाल्मीकि उर्फ पंडित (25) की ईंट से चेहरा कूंचकर हत्या कर दी गई। सोमवार सुबह उसका शव कुकरैल बंधा के नीचे पड़ा पाया गया। पास ही खून से सनी ईंट पड़ी थी। प्रत्यक्षदर्शी ने बताया कि टिंकू रविवार रात बंधे के पास ही एक युवक संग शराब पी रहा था। देर रात उसकी भाई रिंकू से फोन पर बातचीत भी हुई। इसके बाद फोन बंद हो गया।
