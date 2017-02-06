बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हिस्ट्रीशीटर का बवाल: वकील का सिर फोड़ा, डर कर भागे पुलिस वाले
{"_id":"589785364f1c1b3d63e80e77","slug":"a-lawyer-attacked-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0936\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932: \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u200c\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 01:34 AM IST
लखनऊ के तालकटोरा क्षेत्र में रविवार शाम मकान पर कब्जे को लेकर हिस्ट्रीशीटर ने रॉड से वकील का सिर फोड़ दिया। यही नहीं, सूचना पर आई पुलिस टीम पर हिस्ट्रीशीटर व उसके परिवारीजनों ने हमला कर दिया। इससे सहमी पुलिस टीम थाने लौट गई। जानकारी पर एसएसपी ने एएसपी पश्चिम, सीओ बाजारखाला संग भारी फोर्स को मौके पर भेजा।
