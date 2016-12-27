बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शादी के 15 साल बाद गोद नहीं भरी तो उठवा लिया दूसरे का बच्चा, खुलासा हुआ तो...
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
A builder's wife kidnapped a child.
{"_id":"585f6bdb4f1c1b2941eeaebf","slug":"a-builder-s-wife-kidnapped-a-child","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 15 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0909\u0920\u0935\u093e \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e, \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0924\u094b...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 27 Dec 2016 03:05 AM IST
शादी के 15 साल बाद भी गोद नहीं भरी तो एक महिला ने दूसरी महिला के तीन माह के बच्चे को ही अगवा कर लिया। मामला बाराबंकी के बड्डूपुर थाना क्षेत्र का है। पुलिस ने आरोपी महिला और उसके दो साथियों को गिरफ्तार कर इस मामले का खुलासा किया। तीनों आरोपियों को अदालत ने जेल भेज दिया है। मासूम को उसके माता-पिता के सुपुर्द कर दिया गया है। (आरोपी महिला (बायें) व बेटे के साथ मां जुबेदा व पिता रसीद।)
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"584eaa2a4f1c1b686f6499d0","slug":"note-ban-if-u-have-two-bank-accounts-cashless-transaction-possible-by-online-fund-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585953854f1c1b1f64e39dc7","slug":"500-rupee-note-wet-in-rain-water-and-mahatma-gandhi-picture-missed-colour-changed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 500 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"585ec84c4f1c1ba107e3bc16","slug":"amar-singh-interview","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0926\u0938\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0942\u0902, \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0942\u0902: \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"585eccc94f1c1b1864e3d52a","slug":"present-life-of-atal-bihari-vajpayee","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u091f\u0932\u091c\u0940, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u091a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"585eb3d74f1c1b1917e3ac0d","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-on-demonetisation-in-lucknow","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e, \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"585ec1c34f1c1b774fe3d119","slug":"rajnath-singh-during-roadshow-in-lucknow","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0926: \u0917\u0943\u0939\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top