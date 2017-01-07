बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मोदी को लिखे 'ब्लड लेटर' में सामने आई भाजपाइयों की चिंता, उठाए गंभीर सवाल
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 02:35 AM IST
भाजपा में पुराने कार्यकर्ताओं की उपेक्षा व बाहरी लोगों को शामिल किए जाने से आहत एक कार्यकर्ता ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को अपने रक्त से एक मार्मिक पत्र लिखा है।
लखनऊ के रहने वाले अनूप कुमार वाजपेयी ने भाजपा की विचारधारा का विरोध करने वाले नेताओं को पार्टी में शामिल किए जाने पर आपत्ति जताई है।
उन्होंने पत्र में ऐसे अवसरवादी नेताओं को पार्टी में जरूरत से अधिक तरजीह देने और निष्ठावान कार्यकर्ताओं की अनदेखी किए जाने पर गंभीर सवाल उठाए हैं।
उन्होंने सवालों के जरिये पीएम को बताने की कोशिश की है कि पुराने कार्यकर्ताओं की इसी तरह अनदेखी से आने वाले समय में भाजपा भी ‘कार्यकर्ता लेस’ पार्टी हो जाएगी। (आगे देखें-)
