लखनऊ में 74 ने किया नामांकन, मुलायम की बहू अपर्णा सबसे दौलतमंद
{"_id":"588fa4464f1c1b8b1de8099a","slug":"74-nominations-filed-in-lucknow-for-uttar-pradesh-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u092e\u0947\u0902 74 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0928, \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0905\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0932\u0924\u092e\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 02:08 AM IST
राजधानी में चुनावी सियासत परवान चढ़ने लगी है। नामांकन की आखिरी तारीख से एक दिन पहले सोमवार को दिग्गजों समेत 74 प्रत्याशियों ने पर्चे भरे तो देश के सबसे बड़े राजनीतिक परिवार के एक और सदस्य चुनावी मैदान में उतरे हैं।
