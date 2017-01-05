बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अमेठी में 11 लोगों की हत्या में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, टार्गेट थीं महिलाएं
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
11 people murdered in amethi, mystery unsolved
{"_id":"586e222b4f1c1b4436158ca6","slug":"11-people-murdered-in-amethi-mystery-unsolved","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0920\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 11 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0917\u0947\u091f \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 04:49 PM IST
उत्तरप्रदेश के अमेठी जिले में एक के परिवार के 11 लोगों की हत्या के केस में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा हुआ। हत्यारे का टार्गेट केवल महिलाएं थीं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586de2e34f1c1b4436158a35","slug":"bsp-releases-list-of-100-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902\u0902 \u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 100 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586ca7a04f1c1b945d158b7d","slug":"election-commission-to-announce-poll-dates-code-of-conduct-in-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u0938\u0947 '\u092a\u093e\u0935\u0930\u0932\u0948\u0938' \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u092f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e-\u090f\u092e\u090f\u0932\u090f, \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u091f\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5868d4694f1c1bd606eec52c","slug":"new-year-2017-welcome-celebration-in-delhi-ncr-and-police-celebration","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"586c7b584f1c1ba709159b1f","slug":"entire-family-murdered-in-amethi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0920\u0940: \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 10 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0947\u0924\u093e, \u092e\u0941\u0916\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u0924\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586d212a4f1c1b4436158356","slug":"11-people-death-in-amethi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u094b\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0935\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0908, \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e 11 \u0932\u093e\u0936\u0947\u0902, \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"586cb35c4f1c1b0252159ec8","slug":"three-sons-killed-his-father-in-raebareli","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"58676b5d4f1c1b132ceedaea","slug":"woman-murder-in-lucknow","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0926\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u200c\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top