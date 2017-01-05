आपका शहर Close

एक साथ दफनाई गईं 11 लाशें, हत्याओं पर हुए अहम खुलासे

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 08:45 PM IST
11 bodies burried in amethi.

अमेठी जिले के बाजार शुकुल थाने के कस्बा महोना में एक घर में मिले सभी 11 लोगों के शवों को बृहस्पतिवार दफना दिया गया। एक साथ इतनी कब्रें खुदी देखकर लोगों का कलेजा कांप गया।

﻿