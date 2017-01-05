बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एक साथ दफनाई गईं 11 लाशें, हत्याओं पर हुए अहम खुलासे
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 08:45 PM IST
अमेठी जिले के बाजार शुकुल थाने के कस्बा महोना में एक घर में मिले सभी 11 लोगों के शवों को बृहस्पतिवार दफना दिया गया। एक साथ इतनी कब्रें खुदी देखकर लोगों का कलेजा कांप गया।
