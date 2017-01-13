बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मुंहासों से छुटकारा दिलाएंगे यह पांच योगासन, त्वचा भी खूब चमकेगी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Yoga and Health
›
Yoga Aasans For Curing Skin Problems And Pimples
{"_id":"5878b6fb4f1c1b7f1fba8426","slug":"yoga-aasans-for-curing-skin-problems-and-pimples","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939\u093e\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092f\u094b\u0917\u093e\u0938\u0928, \u0924\u094d\u0935\u091a\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 05:02 PM IST
मुंहासों से अगर लाख कोशिशों के बाद भी छुटकारा नहीं मिल पा रहा है तो इस बार कुछ अलग ट्राई कीजिए। योग में मुंहासों से निजात पाने के लिए कुछ आसन दिए गए हैं जिनका नियमित अभ्यास कर के इनसे छुटकारा पाया जा सकता है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5874884e4f1c1b1529ba9510","slug":"cause-and-treatment-of-high-blood-pressure","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"586a1a4b4f1c1b0f78158435","slug":"increase-hemoglobin-level-naturally","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0940\u092e\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0932\u094b\u092c\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0940? \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5853b0c34f1c1b0c7164a127","slug":"right-way-and-time-for-drinking-water","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
शुक्रवार, 16 दिसंबर 2016
+
Also View
{"_id":"5878ab784f1c1b922bba9e2e","slug":"many-benefits-of-chinese-gooseberry-or-kiwi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u0935\u091a\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092c\u093e\u0923 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u0935\u0940, \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"5874a1394f1c1b1929ba9907","slug":"yoga-poses-to-reduce-fatigue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0925\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091a\u093e\u092f \u0915\u0949\u092b\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0917\u0930","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"5874884e4f1c1b1529ba9510","slug":"cause-and-treatment-of-high-blood-pressure","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"586f392c4f1c1bcf571588bf","slug":"face-reveals-about-your-health","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0947\u0939\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0938\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u091d \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top