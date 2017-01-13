आपका शहर Close

मुंहासों से छुटकारा दिलाएंगे यह पांच योगासन, त्वचा भी खूब चमकेगी

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 05:02 PM IST
Yoga Aasans For Curing Skin Problems And Pimples

मुंहासों से अगर लाख कोशिशों के बाद भी छुटकारा नहीं मिल पा रहा है तो इस बार कुछ अलग ट्राई कीजिए। योग में मुंहासों से निजात पाने के लिए कुछ आसन दिए गए हैं जिनका नियमित अभ्यास कर के इनसे छुटकारा पाया जा सकता है।

