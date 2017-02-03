बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
केवल चहलकदमी करके दें बढ़ते वजन को मात, बस ध्यान में रखें ये बातें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Yoga and Health
›
Tips To Lose Weight By Walking
{"_id":"589468554f1c1b313de845cc","slug":"tips-to-lose-weight-by-walking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0935\u0932 \u091a\u0939\u0932\u0915\u0926\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0924, \u092c\u0938 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 05:07 PM IST
वजन कम करने में चहलकदमी काफी मददगार साबित हो सकती है। इससे आप काफी आसानी से वजन कम कर सकते हैं क्योंकि ये जिम जाने जितना कठोर काम नहीं होता। लेकिन आपको वॉकिंग पर जाते समय इन बातों को कभी नहीं भूलना चाहिए-
Most Viewed
{"_id":"589468554f1c1b313de845cc","slug":"tips-to-lose-weight-by-walking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0935\u0932 \u091a\u0939\u0932\u0915\u0926\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0924, \u092c\u0938 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"589037854f1c1b2f3de8197a","slug":"lose-weight-after-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u091b\u0930\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5889b8ff4f1c1b380fcf50b7","slug":"exercise-help-to-stay-young-young-in-old-age","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Also View
{"_id":"589037854f1c1b2f3de8197a","slug":"lose-weight-after-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u091b\u0930\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5889b8ff4f1c1b380fcf50b7","slug":"exercise-help-to-stay-young-young-in-old-age","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"58885c704f1c1b3e0fcf4370","slug":"can-eating-burnt-toast-cause-cancer","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902? \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"588709724f1c1b5c02cf4c40","slug":"5-yoga-for-curvy-figure","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092a\u0930\u092b\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0917\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f? \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u0928","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top