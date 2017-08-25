Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

घरेलू काम करें मगर सावधानी से, नहीं तो रीढ़ की हड्डी पर पड़ सकता है असर

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 01:45 PM IST
These everyday habits may damage your spine easily

घर में हम लोग रोजाना ऐसे काम करते है जिन्हें करते समय ज्यादा झुकना पड़ता है जिसमें रीढ़ की हड्डी अहम भूमिका निभाती है। अक्सर ऐसा देखा जाता है कि इन कामों को करते समय लोग अपनी रीढ़ की हड्डी का सही तरीके से ध्यान नहीं रखते जो कि उनके लिए बड़ी मुसीबत खड़ा कर सकता है। 

तो अगर आप भी घर पर कुछ काम ऐसी ही कर रहे हैं तो इन चीजों को ध्यान में रखें।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

spine bone marrow

विश्वकप

धोनी ज्यादा मैच खेलकर अपनी लय हासिल करने में कामयाब होंगे: विराट कोहली

dhoni will get momentum after playing many matches says kohli

Most Viewed

अगर जल्दी कम करना है वजन तो घर की इन चीजों में तुरंत करें बदलाव

make these changes in home for weight loss
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +

घरेलू काम करें मगर सावधानी से, नहीं तो रीढ़ की हड्डी पर पड़ सकता है असर

These everyday habits may damage your spine easily
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

फैशन नहीं लड़कों की दाढ़ी के पीछे छिपा है ये राज, क्या आपको पता है?

Men keep beard because of these five health reasons
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

अगर जल्दी कम करना है वजन तो घर की इन चीजों में तुरंत करें बदलाव

make these changes in home for weight loss
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +

जिम जाने में आता है आलस तो घर में ही करें ये डांस हो जाएंगे फिट

these are the best dance Exercise Trends Which Easily Beat Going To The Gym
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Talaak Talaak Talaak
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रेखा जसोरिया ने बताया, तलाक़ तलाक़ तलाक़ का दर्द

Dekho o deewano tum ye kaam na karo my favourite film song
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

देखो ओ दीवानो, तुम ये काम ना करो...

nazeer akbarabadi poem on ganesh chaturthi
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - नज़ीर अकबराबादी: गणेश जी की स्तुति

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!