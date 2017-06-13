आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

ये 5 आदतें जवानी में ही गिरा सकती हैं आपके दांत, संभल जाएं

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 12:32 AM IST
These 5 brushing tips will help you have healthy strong teeth

आपने अक्सर डॉक्टरों को कहते सुना होगा कि स्वस्थ दांतों के लिए दो टाइम ब्रश करना चाहिए लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं दांतों को साफ करने का सही समय क्या है। आपके दांत आपके चेहरे की सुंदरता  को बढ़ाने में मदद करते हैं। खूबसूरत मोती जैसे दांतों का सपना हर कोई देखता है लेकिन डेली रूटीन में की जाने वाली कुछ गलतियां आपकी इस ख्वाहिश को अधूरा रख सकती है।

आइए जानते हैं अनजाने में कौन सी वो गलतियां हैं जो जवानी में ही आपके दांत गिरा सकती हैं। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

brush wrestling or brushing

राजनीति

संदीप दीक्षित के 'गुंडा' वाले बयान पर घिरी कांग्रेस, भाजपा ने सोनिया से की माफी की मांग

Sandeep Dikshit's statement BJP demanded apology to Sonia gandhi

Most Viewed

5 मिनट का एक जापानी तरीका, 2 दिन में घटेगी चर्बी

Japanese Breathing Technique helpful in reducing belly fat
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

अब जिम में ना लगाएं लाखों रुपए, बस 10 मिनट निकालकर ऐसे बनें स्लिम ट्रिम

If you want to impress your boyfriend do these five things, it will have magical effect
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

क्या आप थायरॉइड से परेशान हैं तो भूलकर भी ना खाएं ये चीजें

things not to eat if having thyroid problem
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

खर्राटों से परेशान हैं? ये तकनीक 7 दिनों में देगी छुटकारा

Know about the magical home remedy of snoring, within few days you will get rid of this problem
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
पिता के साथ बेचता था समोसा, IIT-JEE में हासिल किया 64वां रैंक

पिता के साथ बेचता था समोसा, IIT-JEE में हासिल किया 64वां रैंक

यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट: अभावों के बावजूद बुलंद हौसलों से लिखी सफलता की इबारत

यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट: अभावों के बावजूद बुलंद हौसलों से लिखी सफलता की इबारत

बेटों के लिए बहुएं ढूंढ रहीं राबड़ी, बाकी कुंवारे नेता कब करेंगे शादी

बेटों के लिए बहुएं ढूंढ रहीं राबड़ी, बाकी कुंवारे नेता कब करेंगे शादी

ये भाई नहीं चाहता, सलमान के सिर बंधे सेहरा, लेकिन क्यों?

ये भाई नहीं चाहता, सलमान के सिर बंधे सेहरा, लेकिन क्यों?