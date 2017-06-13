ये 5 आदतें जवानी में ही गिरा सकती हैं आपके दांत, संभल जाएं
These 5 brushing tips will help you have healthy strong teeth
आपने अक्सर डॉक्टरों को कहते सुना होगा कि स्वस्थदांतों के लिए दो टाइम ब्रश करना चाहिए लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं दांतों को साफ करने का सही समय क्या है। आपके दांत आपके चेहरे की सुंदरता को बढ़ाने में मदद करते हैं। खूबसूरत मोती जैसे दांतों का सपना हर कोई देखता है लेकिन डेली रूटीन में की जाने वाली कुछ गलतियां आपकी इस ख्वाहिश को अधूरा रख सकती है।
आइए जानते हैं अनजाने में कौन सी वो गलतियां हैं जो जवानी में ही आपके दांत गिरा सकती हैं।
