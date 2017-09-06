Download App
मोटे लोग जल्दी होते हैं 'स्वाइन फ्लू' का शिकार, रिसर्च में हुआ खुलासा

शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 01:19 PM IST
Obesity people are three times more prone to swine flue disease

देश के कई हिस्सों में स्वाइन फ्लू फैला हुआ है लेकिन हाल ही में जो बात सामने आई है वो ज्यादा वजन वाले लोगों के लिए बेहद जरूरी है। हैबिलाइट ओबिसिटी ग्रुप के अध्ययन में इस बात का खुलासा हुआ है कि मोटे लोगों को स्वाइन फ्लू होने की संभावना तीन गुना बढ़ जाती है। 

