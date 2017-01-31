बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इन टिप्स से शादी के बाद भी बने रहेंगे छरहरे और जवां
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Yoga and Health
›
lose weight after marriage
{"_id":"589037854f1c1b2f3de8197a","slug":"lose-weight-after-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u091b\u0930\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 01:23 PM IST
आपने देखा होगा कि अक्सर शादी के बाद लोगों का वजन बढ़ जाता है। ऐसा बहुत ज्यादा मिठाई, एक्सरसाइज ना करना और हैप्पी हार्मोन की वजह से होता है। अगर आप इस समस्या से दूर रहना चाहते हैं तो ये टिप्स आपके काम के हो सकते हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"589037854f1c1b2f3de8197a","slug":"lose-weight-after-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u091b\u0930\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5889b8ff4f1c1b380fcf50b7","slug":"exercise-help-to-stay-young-young-in-old-age","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"587f21294f1c1b2231efe5d7","slug":"top-body-building-exercises-for-men","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093f\u092e \u091c\u093e\u090f, \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092e\u0938\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5889b8ff4f1c1b380fcf50b7","slug":"exercise-help-to-stay-young-young-in-old-age","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"58885c704f1c1b3e0fcf4370","slug":"can-eating-burnt-toast-cause-cancer","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902? \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"588709724f1c1b5c02cf4c40","slug":"5-yoga-for-curvy-figure","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092a\u0930\u092b\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0917\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f? \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u0928","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"587f21294f1c1b2231efe5d7","slug":"top-body-building-exercises-for-men","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093f\u092e \u091c\u093e\u090f, \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092e\u0938\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top