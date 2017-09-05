Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
teachersday teachersday

क्या आप जानते हैं सेनेटरी नैपकिन से जुड़ी ये 5 बातें, इस्तेमाल से पहले जरूर ध्यान दें

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 01:24 PM IST
Keep these five things in mind while using sanitary napkins

पीरियड्स के दौरान लड़कियां सेनेटरी नैपकिन का इस्तेमाल करती हैं। ये नैपकिन शरीर से होने वाले रक्त स्त्राव को सोखने का काम करता है। अक्सर ऐसा देखा जाता है कि इस नैपकिन को इस्तेमाल करते समय लड़कियां कुछ गलतियां कर बैठती है।

तो चलिए आज हम आपको बताते हैं कि सेनेटरी नैपकिन का इस्तेमाल करते समय किन 5 बातों का खास ख्याल रखना चाहिए। 

पढ़ें- पीरियड्स के दौरान भूलकर भी न करें ये 5 गलतियां, पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने
 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

sanitary napkins pad

शिवसेना भड़की

मंत्रिमंडल फेरबदल में अनदेखी से शिवसेना नाराज, संजय राउत बोले- NDA की हुई मौत

Shiv sena is angry after cabinet ministers reshuffle, calls urgent meeting

Most Viewed

पीरियड्स के दौरान भूलकर भी न करें ये 5 गलतियां, पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने

girls should avoid these five mistakes during periods
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

आज ही ट्राई करें ये खास 'योग निद्रा' दूर हो सकती हैं कई बीमारियां

know the health benefits of yog nidra yoga
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

सेहत के लिए हानिकारक है रोजाना जूस पीना! हो जाएं सावधान

Drinking juice on a regular basis will leave bad effect on your health
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

20 की उम्र के बाद लड़कियों के शरीर में आते हैं ये 5 बड़े बदलाव

these are the biggest hormonal changes in girls at the age of twenty
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

पीरियड्स के दौरान भूलकर भी न करें ये 5 गलतियां, पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने

girls should avoid these five mistakes during periods
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ganesh chaturthi songs best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल : गणपति बप्पा मोरया इन फ़िल्मी गानों संग

famous hindi poet harivansh rai bachchan poem kya karu samvedna lekar tumhari best of bachchan
इरशाद

हरिवंश राय बच्चन : क्या करूँ संवेदना लेकर तुम्हारी?

top ganesh chaturthi stuti best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - 10 गणेश वंदनाओं से भक्ति सागर में गोते लगाएं

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!