मोबाइल और कंप्यूटर से हो सकता है आपकी कलाई पर असर, जाने कैसे बचें
टेक्नोलॉजी के इस दौर में हर कोई अपना अधिकतर समय मोबाइल, लैपटॉप और कंप्यूटर के सामने गुजारने पर मजबूर है। हर किसी के हाथ में मोबाइल और लैपटॉप दिखना आम बात है लेकिन क्या आपने कभी सोचा है कि मोबाइल, लैपटॉप और कंप्यूटर के ज्यादा इस्तेमाल से हमारी उंगलियों के साथ-साथ हमारी कलाइयों पर भी असर पड़ता है।
इसे हल्के में न ले इससे आपको डायबिटीज जैसी खतरनाक बीमारी भी हो सकती है।
आगे की स्लाइड्स में जाने किन कारणों से होता है कलाइयों में दर्द।
