बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अखरोट में छिपा है मर्दों की शारीरिक समस्या का समाधान, आप भी जान लें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Yoga and Health
›
having walnut on regular basis beneficial for men health
{"_id":"59afecb0227d51272f8b4579","slug":"having-walnut-on-regular-basis-beneficial-for-men-health","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u0930\u094b\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u092e\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0928, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 11:42 AM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a7b0104f1c1b44738b484a","slug":"girls-should-avoid-these-five-mistakes-during-periods","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"59abe1714f1c1b5e738b4d7e","slug":"know-the-health-benefits-of-yog-nidra-yoga","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 '\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0928\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e' \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"59a960af4f1c1b4b738b4b57","slug":"aloe-vera-will-control-your-sugar-within-30-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0932\u094b\u0935\u0947\u0930\u093e 30 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59aba9d34f1c1b52738b4d86","slug":"to-get-rid-of-body-pain-have-green-chiles-on-a-regular-basis","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"59aaa6ba4f1c1bf4278b4e10","slug":"these-five-drinks-will-help-you-to-lose-weight","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 5 drinks \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0928, \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0908 ","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"59aa4e3e4f1c1be8278b4d70","slug":"try-these-ten-common-food-that-are-natural-painkillers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 10 Pain Killers, \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!