आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

आपका चेहरा बताता है सेहत का हाल, जान लीजिए कौन सी बीमारी से जूझ रहे हैं आप

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 12:16 PM IST
face reveals about your health

कहते हैं कि चेहरा बिन कहे बहुत कुछ बोल देता है, लेकिन क्या आप ये जानते हैं कि चेहरा आपकी सेहत के राज भी खोल सकता है। जी हां, चेहरे से सेहत संबंधित समस्याओं के बारे में पता चलता है। जैसे माथे से दिल और छोटी आंतो के बारे में और आंखों के नीचे काले घेरों से पोषण की कमी का पता लगता है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

health tips lifestyle news

शानदार माही

एमएस धोनी ने छोड़ी टी-20 और वनडे की कप्तानी, बतौर खिलाड़ी खेलते रहेंगे

Ms dhoni resigned from indian capataincy

Most Viewed

शरीर में हो गई है हीमोग्लोबिन की कमी? ऐसे करें पूरा

increase hemoglobin level naturally
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +

40 के बाद हड्डियां हो जाती हैं कमजोर, ये आसन बनाएंगे मजबूत

Yoga for Healthy and Strong Bones
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पानी पीने का सही तरीका जान लेंगे तो नहीं पड़ेंगे बीमार

right way and time for drinking water
  • शुक्रवार, 16 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

40 के बाद हड्डियां हो जाती हैं कमजोर, ये आसन बनाएंगे मजबूत

Yoga for Healthy and Strong Bones
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +

आलिया जैसा फिगर पाना चाहते हैं तो करें एंटी-ग्रेविटी योगा

benefits of anti gravity yog stars also do it
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

स्लिम बॉडी चाहते हैं? अपनाइए ये आसान से योगासन

These Yoga Poses Help You Slim Down & Tone Your Body
  • मंगलवार, 27 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
क्या आप भी इन चीजों के लिए पार्टनर पर रहती हैं निर्भर? टूट सकता है रिश्ता

क्या आप भी इन चीजों के लिए पार्टनर पर रहती हैं निर्भर? टूट सकता है रिश्ता

महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

तनाव लेना भी है सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद, ये रही वजह

तनाव लेना भी है सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद, ये रही वजह

हीरो-हीरोइन से लवमेकिंग सीन करवाने के लिए प्रोड्यूसर ने उठाया ये कदम

हीरो-हीरोइन से लवमेकिंग सीन करवाने के लिए प्रोड्यूसर ने उठाया ये कदम

﻿