पार्लर जाकर नहीं, इस तरीके से बढ़ती उम्र में भी दिख सकते हैं जवां

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 04:32 PM IST
Exercise help to stay young Young in Old Age

महिलाएं अपनी-अपनी क्षमता के अनुसार बुढ़ापा रोकने के लिए न सिर्फ ब्यूटीशियनों पर मोटी रकम खर्च कर देती हैं बल्कि कई बार डॉक्टरों से चेहरे या अन्य अंगों की कास्मेटिक सर्जरी तक करा बैठती हैं। लेकिन घर बैठे भी व्यायाम करके महिलाएं जल्द आने वाला बुढ़ापा रोक सकती हैं। 

राम-नाम की सियासत

यूपी में बीजेपी की सरकार आई तो अयोध्या में बनेगा भव्य राम मंदिर: भाजपा

ram mandir will built in ayodhya if bjp gets full majority in up: keshav prasad maurya

