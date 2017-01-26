बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पार्लर जाकर नहीं, इस तरीके से बढ़ती उम्र में भी दिख सकते हैं जवां
Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 04:32 PM IST
Photo Credit: Getty Images
महिलाएं अपनी-अपनी क्षमता के अनुसार बुढ़ापा रोकने के लिए न सिर्फ ब्यूटीशियनों पर मोटी रकम खर्च कर देती हैं बल्कि कई बार डॉक्टरों से चेहरे या अन्य अंगों की कास्मेटिक सर्जरी तक करा बैठती हैं। लेकिन घर बैठे भी व्यायाम करके महिलाएं जल्द आने वाला बुढ़ापा रोक सकती हैं।
