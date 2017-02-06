बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
क्या आपको भी लगती है मिट्टी खाने की तलब, हो सकती है ये बीमारी
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 04:32 PM IST
अक्सर बच्चों में मिट्टी, चॉक आदि खाने की आदत देखी जाती है और कुछ बड़े लोग भी इस आदत से मजबूर होते हैं। बच्चे तो नासमझ होते हैं इसलिए जो भी दिखता है, मुंह में डाल लेते हैं। लेकिन बड़ो में मिट्टी खाने से पेट की बीमारी हो सकती है।
