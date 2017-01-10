हाई ब्लड प्रेशर से हैं परेशान, इन आसान उपायों से पाएं निजात
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Yoga and Health
›
cause and treatment of high blood pressure{"_id":"5874884e4f1c1b1529ba9510","slug":"cause-and-treatment-of-high-blood-pressure","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
उच्च रक्त चाप यानी हाई ब्लड प्रेशर आज के समय में एक आम समस्या बन चुकी है। सिर्फ उम्रदराज ही नहीं बल्कि नौजवान भी इस बीमारी से जूझ रहे हैं। जब धमनियों में रक्त का दबाव बढ़ता है तो ब्लड प्रेशर की समस्या होती है। धमनियां शरीर में रक्त पहुंचाने का काम करती हैं। आइए जानते हैं इसकी वजह और उपचार के बारे में।
- सिगरेट, शराब, मोटापा, कसरत ना करना, नमक का अधिक सेवन, तनाव आदि हाई ब्लड प्रेशर के कारण होते हैं।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.