बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रोज व्यायाम नहीं कर पाते? फिट बॉडी के लिए ऐसा करना भी है कारगर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Yoga and Health
›
Best things you can do for your body
{"_id":"5879ba914f1c1b8327ba9f4a","slug":"best-things-you-can-do-for-your-body","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u091c \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f\u093e\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0924\u0947? \u092b\u093f\u091f \u092c\u0949\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0917\u0930","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 11:15 AM IST
Photo Credit: Getty Images
आमतौर पर व्यायाम को लेकर लोग इसलिए परेशान रहते हैं क्योंकि उन्हें रोजाना की व्यस्तता के बीच इसके लिए समय ही नहीं मिल पाता है। लेकिन अब यह बहाना नहीं चलेगा, क्योंकि नए शोध में बताया गया है कि हफ्ते में एक या दो बार किया जाने वाला कड़ा व्यायाम भी उतना ही लाभ देता है जितना फायदा रोजाना सामान्य वर्कआउट से मिलता है। यह व्यायाम समय से पहले मौत का खतरा भी कम करता है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5878b6fb4f1c1b7f1fba8426","slug":"yoga-aasans-for-curing-skin-problems-and-pimples","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939\u093e\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092f\u094b\u0917\u093e\u0938\u0928, \u0924\u094d\u0935\u091a\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"5874884e4f1c1b1529ba9510","slug":"cause-and-treatment-of-high-blood-pressure","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"586a1a4b4f1c1b0f78158435","slug":"increase-hemoglobin-level-naturally","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0940\u092e\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0932\u094b\u092c\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0940? \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5878b6fb4f1c1b7f1fba8426","slug":"yoga-aasans-for-curing-skin-problems-and-pimples","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939\u093e\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092f\u094b\u0917\u093e\u0938\u0928, \u0924\u094d\u0935\u091a\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"5874a1394f1c1b1929ba9907","slug":"yoga-poses-to-reduce-fatigue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0925\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091a\u093e\u092f \u0915\u0949\u092b\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0917\u0930","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"5874884e4f1c1b1529ba9510","slug":"cause-and-treatment-of-high-blood-pressure","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"586f392c4f1c1bcf571588bf","slug":"face-reveals-about-your-health","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0947\u0939\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0938\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u091d \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top