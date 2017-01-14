आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

रोज व्यायाम नहीं कर पाते? फिट बॉडी के लिए ऐसा करना भी है कारगर

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 11:15 AM IST
Best things you can do for your body

आमतौर पर व्यायाम को लेकर लोग इसलिए परेशान रहते हैं क्योंकि उन्हें रोजाना की व्यस्तता के बीच इसके लिए समय ही नहीं मिल पाता है। लेकिन अब यह बहाना नहीं चलेगा, क्योंकि नए शोध में बताया गया है कि हफ्ते में एक या दो बार किया जाने वाला कड़ा व्यायाम भी उतना ही लाभ देता है जितना फायदा रोजाना सामान्य वर्कआउट से मिलता है। यह व्यायाम समय से पहले मौत का खतरा भी कम करता है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

health lifestyle

सेना का मरहम

हर आर्मी हेडक्वार्टर पर लगेगी शिकायत पेटिका: सेना प्रमुख

army chief statement over soldiers video

Most Viewed

मुंहासों से छुटकारा दिलाएंगे यह पांच योगासन, त्वचा भी खूब चमकेगी

Yoga Aasans For Curing Skin Problems And Pimples
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

हाई ब्लड प्रेशर से हैं परेशान, इन आसान उपायों से पाएं निजात

cause and treatment of high blood pressure
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

शरीर में हो गई है हीमोग्लोबिन की कमी? ऐसे करें पूरा

increase hemoglobin level naturally
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

मुंहासों से छुटकारा दिलाएंगे यह पांच योगासन, त्वचा भी खूब चमकेगी

Yoga Aasans For Curing Skin Problems And Pimples
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

हाई ब्लड प्रेशर से हैं परेशान, इन आसान उपायों से पाएं निजात

cause and treatment of high blood pressure
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

आपका चेहरा बताता है सेहत का हाल, जान लीजिए कौन सी बीमारी से जूझ रहे हैं आप

face reveals about your health
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
मालदीव में हनीमून मनाने पहुंचा ये टीवी कपल, शेयर की निजी तस्वीरें

मालदीव में हनीमून मनाने पहुंचा ये टीवी कपल, शेयर की निजी तस्वीरें

100वें टेस्ट में हाशिम अमला ने किया कमाल, इन बल्लेबाजों के कल्ब में हुए शामिल

100वें टेस्ट में हाशिम अमला ने किया कमाल, इन बल्लेबाजों के कल्ब में हुए शामिल

'xXx' के प्रीमियर पर विन डीजल ने दीपिका को किया किस और फिर लुंगी डांस, देखे वीडियो

'xXx' के प्रीमियर पर विन डीजल ने दीपिका को किया किस और फिर लुंगी डांस, देखे वीडियो

औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

﻿