बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आलिया जैसा फिगर पाना चाहते हैं तो करें एंटी-ग्रेविटी योगा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Yoga and Health
›
benefits of anti gravity yog stars also do it
{"_id":"586385074f1c1b8940eed110","slug":"benefits-of-anti-gravity-yog-stars-also-do-it","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0917\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u0940-\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 05:15 PM IST
योग से कई तरह की लाइलाज बीमारियों का इलाज संभव हो पाया है। योग के अनेक आसनों को विदेशियों ने अपने अंदाज से प्रस्तुत किया है। इन्हीं में से एक है एंटी ग्रेविटी योगा जो आजकल चलन में है। इसे कई तरीकों से किया जाता है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5860e6d94f1c1bec14eebadd","slug":"yogasan-to-cure-insomnia","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u093e \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"586385074f1c1b8940eed110","slug":"benefits-of-anti-gravity-yog-stars-also-do-it","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0917\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u0940-\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"586241184f1c1b8940eec5cf","slug":"these-yoga-poses-help-you-slim-down-tone-your-body","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u092c\u0949\u0921\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902? \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u0907\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u093e\u0938\u0928","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
मंगलवार, 27 दिसंबर 2016
+
Also View
{"_id":"586241184f1c1b8940eec5cf","slug":"these-yoga-poses-help-you-slim-down-tone-your-body","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u092c\u0949\u0921\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902? \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u0907\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u093e\u0938\u0928","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
मंगलवार, 27 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"5860e6d94f1c1bec14eebadd","slug":"yogasan-to-cure-insomnia","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u093e \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"585a6b0d4f1c1b1e64e3a8af","slug":"facial-yoga-that-removes-wrinkles","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091d\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u091f\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u092b\u0947\u0936\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u092f\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5857d4264f1c1b1b64e39110","slug":"no-gym-make-six-packs-abs-in-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u092a\u0948\u0915 \u090f\u092c\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top