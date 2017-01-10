बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
थकान मिटाने के लिए चाय कॉफी नहीं, ऐसा करना होगा कारगर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Stress Management
›
Yoga Poses To Reduce Fatigue
{"_id":"5874a1394f1c1b1929ba9907","slug":"yoga-poses-to-reduce-fatigue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0925\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091a\u093e\u092f \u0915\u0949\u092b\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0917\u0930","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 03:05 PM IST
Photo Credit: Getty Images
काम के दबाव की वजह से थकान होना आम बात है। तुरंत थकान मिटाने के लिए लोग चाय-कॉफी का सहारा लेते हैं लेकिन कुछ ऐसी मुद्राएं हैं जो चुटकियों में आपकी थकान मिटा सकती हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"587080da4f1c1b0a32158e76","slug":"some-good-habits-that-are-actually-bad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0930\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092e\u0930\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0939\u093e\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"586dff4b4f1c1b0765158c60","slug":"safety-tips-that-must-follow-while-travelling-alone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"586e095c4f1c1b1c7e15a65e","slug":"ways-stress-can-actually-be-good","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0947\u0939\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947\u092e\u0902\u0926, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5874884e4f1c1b1529ba9510","slug":"cause-and-treatment-of-high-blood-pressure","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"586b799b4f1c1b0f78159205","slug":"yoga-for-healthy-and-strong-bones","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"40 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u092e\u091c\u094b\u0930, \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0924","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"586a1a4b4f1c1b0f78158435","slug":"increase-hemoglobin-level-naturally","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0940\u092e\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0932\u094b\u092c\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0940? \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top