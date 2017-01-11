बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
औरतों को मर्दों से ज्यादा नींद चाहिए, ये रहे कारण
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 03:18 PM IST
सुबह नींद से जगने के बाद ज्यादातर लोग पिछले दिन की सारी थकान भूल जाते हैं। बावजूद इसके देखा जाता है कि महिलाएं अक्सर खुद को थका-हारा महसूस करती हैं। लोग समझते हैं कि महिलाएं कमजोर होती हैं जिस वजह से जल्दी थक जाती हैं, लेकिन सच्चाई कुछ और ही है। तो आइए जानते हैं कि महिलाओं को मर्दों से ज्यादा आराम और नींद की जरूरत क्यों होती है।
