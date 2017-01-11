आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

औरतों को मर्दों से ज्यादा नींद चाहिए, ये रहे कारण

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 03:18 PM IST
women must sleep more than men

सुबह नींद से जगने के बाद ज्यादातर लोग पिछले दिन की सारी थकान भूल जाते हैं। बावजूद इसके देखा जाता है कि महिलाएं अक्सर खुद को थका-हारा महसूस करती हैं। लोग समझते हैं कि महिलाएं कमजोर होती हैं जिस वजह से जल्दी थक जाती हैं, लेकिन सच्चाई कुछ और ही है। तो आइए जानते हैं कि महिलाओं को मर्दों से ज्यादा आराम और नींद की जरूरत क्यों होती है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

stress management women need more sleep than men

'आप' का चुनावी दांव

पंजाब में आप के सीएम उम्मीदवार होंगे केजरीवाल: सिसोदिया

manish sisodia declares kejriwal as punjab next cm candidate in mohali rally

Most Viewed

थकान मिटाने के लिए चाय कॉफी नहीं, ऐसा करना होगा कारगर

Yoga Poses To Reduce Fatigue
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अगर आप हमेशा साफ रखते हैं अपना कमरा तो हाे सकती है एलर्जी

some good habits that are actually bad
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अगर अकेले सफर करने जा रहे हैं तो इन बातों का जरूर रखें ख्याल

safety tips that must follow while travelling alone
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

थकान मिटाने के लिए चाय कॉफी नहीं, ऐसा करना होगा कारगर

Yoga Poses To Reduce Fatigue
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

तनाव लेना भी है सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद, ये रही वजह

Ways Stress Can Actually Be Good
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अगर अकेले सफर करने जा रहे हैं तो इन बातों का जरूर रखें ख्याल

safety tips that must follow while travelling alone
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

VIRAL VIDEO: अपने मालिक की मौत पर फूट-फूट कर रोया ये घोड़ा

VIRAL VIDEO: अपने मालिक की मौत पर फूट-फूट कर रोया ये घोड़ा

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

अब नहीं होंगे कील, मुहांसे और फंगल इंफेक्शन, वैज्ञानिकों ने खोज निकाली ये जड़ी-बूटी

अब नहीं होंगे कील, मुहांसे और फंगल इंफेक्शन, वैज्ञानिकों ने खोज निकाली ये जड़ी-बूटी

﻿