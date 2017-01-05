बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तनाव लेना भी है सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद, ये रही वजह
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 02:30 PM IST
एक रिसर्च के अनुसार 40 प्रतिशत भारतीय स्ट्रेस यानि तनाव की समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं। स्ट्रेस से तमाम तरह की समस्याएं होती हैं लेकिन स्ट्रेस हमेशा ही खतरनाक नहीं होता बल्कि इसके कुछ फायदे भी होते हैं।
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
