बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अगर आप हमेशा साफ रखते हैं अपना कमरा तो हाे सकती है एलर्जी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Stress Management
›
some good habits that are actually bad
{"_id":"587080da4f1c1b0a32158e76","slug":"some-good-habits-that-are-actually-bad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0930\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092e\u0930\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0939\u093e\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 11:25 AM IST
ऐसी बहुत सी अच्छी आदतें होती हैं जो कभी-कभी बुरी भी साबित हो सकती हैं। जैसे कमरे की सफाई, ज्यादा पानी पीना, एक्सरसाइज करना आदि। तो आइए जानते हैं इन आदतों और इनसे होने वाले नुकसान के बारे में।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"587080da4f1c1b0a32158e76","slug":"some-good-habits-that-are-actually-bad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0930\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092e\u0930\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0939\u093e\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"586dff4b4f1c1b0765158c60","slug":"safety-tips-that-must-follow-while-travelling-alone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"586a04a34f1c1b005215843b","slug":"know-which-type-of-alcohol-is-drink-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
Also View
{"_id":"586e095c4f1c1b1c7e15a65e","slug":"ways-stress-can-actually-be-good","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0947\u0939\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947\u092e\u0902\u0926, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"586dff4b4f1c1b0765158c60","slug":"safety-tips-that-must-follow-while-travelling-alone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"586a04a34f1c1b005215843b","slug":"know-which-type-of-alcohol-is-drink-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"5864aaff4f1c1b724feeb1cf","slug":"how-to-avoid-stress-of-office-politics","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0949\u200c\u200c\u0932\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u092a\u091f\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top