बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अगर अकेले सफर करने जा रहे हैं तो इन बातों का जरूर रखें ख्याल
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Stress Management
›
safety tips that must follow while travelling alone
{"_id":"586dff4b4f1c1b0765158c60","slug":"safety-tips-that-must-follow-while-travelling-alone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 01:53 PM IST
आज के समय में क्राइम इतना बढ़ गया है कि अकेले सफर करना किसी चुनौती से कम नहीं रह गया, खासतौर से लड़कियों के लिए। अगर अकेले सफर करते समय आप इन टिप्स को फॉलो करते हैं तो आपका सफर आसानी से और अच्छे से कट सकता है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586dff4b4f1c1b0765158c60","slug":"safety-tips-that-must-follow-while-travelling-alone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"586a04a34f1c1b005215843b","slug":"know-which-type-of-alcohol-is-drink-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"5864aaff4f1c1b724feeb1cf","slug":"how-to-avoid-stress-of-office-politics","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0949\u200c\u200c\u0932\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u092a\u091f\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+
Also View
{"_id":"586a04a34f1c1b005215843b","slug":"know-which-type-of-alcohol-is-drink-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"5864aaff4f1c1b724feeb1cf","slug":"how-to-avoid-stress-of-office-politics","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0949\u200c\u200c\u0932\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u092a\u091f\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"5860aeb14f1c1b2941eeb8a1","slug":"what-to-do-when-you-get-bored-with-your-job","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u090a\u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"585e29a24f1c1b774fe3ca92","slug":"things-you-should-do-if-you-are-flying-for-first-time","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top