जानें भारत में कितनी और किस किस्म की शराब पी जाती है?
Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 01:20 PM IST
जौ से बने मादक ड्रिंक को बियर कहा जाता है। अंगूरों में खमीर उठाकर बनाए गए ड्रिंक को वाइन और डिस्टिल्ड प्रोसेस से बनने वाले ड्रिंक्स को व्हिस्की या फिर भारतीय बोलचाल की भाषा में शराब भी कहा जाता है लेकिन 'एल्कोहॉल' के कई दूसरे प्रकार भी हैं, जो इन ड्रिंक्स को इस तरह से बांटने के बाद भी बचे रह जाते हैं, जैसे सेब और नाशपाती से बनने वाली साइडर या फिर चावल से बनने वाली सेक ड्रिंक। इन ड्रिंक्स की मौजूदगी को विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन ने दर्ज किया है।
