हफ्ते में करते हैं 39 घंटे से ज्यादा काम? खतरे की चपेट में हो अाप
क्या आप एक हफ्ते में 39 घंटे से ज्यादा काम करते हैं? तो आप अभी से सतर्क हो जाइए क्योंकि ये आपको बीमार बहुत बीमार बना सकता है। जी हां, एक नए अध्ययन में पाया गया है कि एक हफ्ते में 39 घंटे से ज्यादा काम करने से आपके मानसिक और शारीरिक स्वास्थ्य को नुकसान पहुंच सकता है।
