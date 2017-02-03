बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जॉब का है पहला दिन? इन तरीकों से सब को करें इंप्रेस
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 05:49 PM IST
ऑफिस के पहले दिन सभी को घबराहट होती है। खासतौर से अगर किसी की पहली जॉब हो तो ये और भी मुश्किल हो जाता है। अगर आप भी कोई नई जॉब शुरू करने जा रहे हैं तो ये टिप्स आपके काम के हो सकते हैं।
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
