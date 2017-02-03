आपका शहर Close

जॉब का है पहला दिन? इन तरीकों से सब को करें इंप्रेस

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 05:49 PM IST
first day of job gives tension here are some tips

ऑफिस के पहले दिन सभी को घबराहट होती है। खासतौर से अगर किसी की पहली जॉब हो तो ये और भी मुश्किल हो जाता है। अगर आप भी कोई नई जॉब शुरू करने जा रहे हैं तो ये टिप्स आपके काम के हो सकते हैं।

