बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Valentine Spl: लड़कियों की लिपस्टिक के रंग से जानिए उनके दिल का हाल
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Relationship
›
Your Lipstick Tells About Your Personality
{"_id":"589454484f1c1bf340e80e55","slug":"your-lipstick-tells-about-your-personality","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine Spl: \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 10:29 AM IST
लड़कियां जिस तरह का मेकअप इस्तेमाल में लाती हैं वो उनके दिल के कई राज आपके सामने खोल सकता है। आप केवल किसी लड़की के लिपस्टिक का रंग देखकर भी जान सकते हैं कि आखिर उसके दिल में चल क्या रहा है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5891b6c34f1c1b7c3de82dcd","slug":"this-valentine-day-gift-these-items-to-your-partner","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0942\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0921\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0936","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"58901a7c4f1c1b0b13e809cf","slug":"these-things-you-shouldn-t-tell-your-friends-about-your-relationship","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 4 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947!","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5890753e4f1c1b0b13e80e40","slug":"avoid-these-behaviours-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0928\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902!","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5891b6c34f1c1b7c3de82dcd","slug":"this-valentine-day-gift-these-items-to-your-partner","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0942\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0921\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0936","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5890753e4f1c1b0b13e80e40","slug":"avoid-these-behaviours-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0928\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902!","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"58901a7c4f1c1b0b13e809cf","slug":"these-things-you-shouldn-t-tell-your-friends-about-your-relationship","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 4 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947!","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"588dd3cb4f1c1b844fe7ffad","slug":"if-upset-about-sex-then-learn-the-four-things","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 ? \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top