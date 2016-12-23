बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पार्टनर के अफेयर के बारे में जान जाएं तो इस तरह फिर से बनाएं उसे अपना
Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 01:27 PM IST
किसी भी रिश्ते को मजबूत बनाए रखने के लिए भरोसा सबसे जरूरी है। लेकिन उस समय का क्या जब कोई आपका भरोसा ही तोड़ दे, खासतौर से आपका पार्टनर। ऐसी स्थिति आने पर आप खुद को कमजोर महसूस करने लगते हैं और समझ नहीं पाते कि अब क्या किया जाए। ऐसे में आपको जल्दबाजी नहीं करनी चाहिए और संयम बरतते हुए फैसला लेना चाहिए। आइए जानते हैं कि इस स्थिति में आप क्या कर सकते हैं।
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
शुक्रवार, 2 दिसंबर 2016
