पार्टनर के अफेयर के बारे में जान जाएं तो इस तरह फिर से बनाएं उसे अपना

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 01:27 PM IST
try these tips if your partner cheats on you

किसी भी रिश्ते को मजबूत बनाए रखने के लिए भरोसा सबसे जरूरी है। लेकिन उस समय का क्या जब कोई आपका भरोसा ही तोड़ दे, खासतौर से आपका पार्टनर। ऐसी स्थिति आने पर आप खुद को कमजोर महसूस करने लगते हैं और समझ नहीं पाते कि अब क्या किया जाए। ऐसे में आपको जल्दबाजी नहीं करनी चाहिए और संयम बरतते हुए फैसला लेना चाहिए। आइए जानते हैं कि इस स्थिति में आप क्या कर सकते हैं।

पार्टनर के अफेयर के बारे में जान जाएं तो इस तरह फिर से बनाएं उसे अपना

try these tips if your partner cheats on you
  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
अगर पार्टनर नहीं दे रहा आप पर ध्यान तो अपनाएं ये टिप्स

things to do when your partner starts ignoring you
  • बुधवार, 21 दिसंबर 2016
तो इस वजह से लड़के पसंद करते हैं लिव इन रिलेशनशिप

reason why men wants to be in a live in relationship
  • सोमवार, 19 दिसंबर 2016
अगर पार्टनर नहीं दे रहा आप पर ध्यान तो अपनाएं ये टिप्स

things to do when your partner starts ignoring you
  • बुधवार, 21 दिसंबर 2016
तो इस वजह से लड़के पसंद करते हैं लिव इन रिलेशनशिप

reason why men wants to be in a live in relationship
  • सोमवार, 19 दिसंबर 2016
गर्लफ्रेंड को करना हो खुश तो अपनाएं ये टिप्स

these tips will help you to make your girlfriend happy
  • शुक्रवार, 2 दिसंबर 2016
﻿